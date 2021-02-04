FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Lifted by Analyst

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) – Analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.52 million.

STC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

STC opened at C$3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$429.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.83. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$59,811.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at C$644,275.94.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

