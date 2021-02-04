FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $25.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, 140166 dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.58.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,120. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $374.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.78 and a 200 day moving average of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $69,345,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

