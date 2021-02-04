FY2021 EPS Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLIC. TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $415.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 9.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

