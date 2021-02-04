FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $28.25 target price on the stock.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.54 million.

TGZ has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$13.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.21. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

