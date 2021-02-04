FY2021 EPS Estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Cut by Analyst

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTQ. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

CVE PTQ opened at C$2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$243.64 million and a PE ratio of 144.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.46. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

