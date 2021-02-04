FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Boosted by Analyst

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nintendo in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,412,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Nintendo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Nintendo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

