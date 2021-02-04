FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

