FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

LZAGY opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

