FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.
