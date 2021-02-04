FY2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

