FY2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $6,253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.9% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

