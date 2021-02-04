FY2021 EPS Estimates for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coherus BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,816.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

