FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $27.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.70. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.25.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $725.96 and a 200 day moving average of $698.72. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.