FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.45.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$13.77 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

