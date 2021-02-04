FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

TRIT stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Triterras has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

