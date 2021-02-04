FY2020 EPS Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut by Analyst

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SJW Group in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.