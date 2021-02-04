FY2020 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

