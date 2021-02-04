FY2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Boosted by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

