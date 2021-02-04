FY2020 Earnings Estimate for eHealth, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eHealth in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Truist reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,035,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,087 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.