Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,794.00

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,794.00, but opened at $1,712.00. Future plc (FUTR.L) shares last traded at $1,842.00, with a volume of 120,318 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future plc (FUTR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,857.25 ($24.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,775.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,751.84. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 40.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.61%.

In other Future plc (FUTR.L) news, insider Rachel Addison purchased 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43). Also, insider Hugo Drayton purchased 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,798 ($51,996.34).

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

