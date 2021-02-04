Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 26,158 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 26,158 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MORF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,033. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

