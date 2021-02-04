Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $159.43.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

