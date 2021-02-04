Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $159.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

