Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

