fuboTV Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.49) Per Share (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.49) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.39). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

