FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Stock Price Up 11.6%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) rose 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 2,070,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 604,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTOCU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

