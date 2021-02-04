FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) Trading 13% Higher

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.40. 21,888,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 4,224,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.