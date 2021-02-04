FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. FS KKR Capital also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $17.73 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

