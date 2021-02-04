Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRO. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.61.

FRO stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Frontline by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

