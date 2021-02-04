Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.47 and last traded at $149.93. 232,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 246,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

