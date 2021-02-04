Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $38.96

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.96, but opened at $34.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 4,334 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

