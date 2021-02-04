Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
