Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.