Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.35 ($89.83).

FME stock opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €68.45 and a 200-day moving average of €70.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

