Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €62.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.46 ($87.61).

Shares of FME opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

