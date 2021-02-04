freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

