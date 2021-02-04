Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRHLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

