Frederick William Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,750 shares in the company, valued at C$560,912.50.

On Thursday, January 7th, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$11,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$9,400.00.

Shares of CVE IPT opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.99 million and a P/E ratio of -247.50. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

