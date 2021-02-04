Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FLACU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 10,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 34,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

There is no company description available for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.