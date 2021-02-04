Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $231,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.