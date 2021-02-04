Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,514 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

