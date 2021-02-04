Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.84.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.