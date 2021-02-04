Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBM shares. Stephens cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock remained flat at $$19.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,544. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after acquiring an additional 411,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 262.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 235,162 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 261.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 147.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

