Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,852 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 69,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.63 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

