Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,329 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cabot by 1,353.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 422.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 118.9% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 94,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after buying an additional 89,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cabot stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.