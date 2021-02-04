Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

