Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 309.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.