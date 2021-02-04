Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of HIG opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

