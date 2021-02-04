Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 194.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

