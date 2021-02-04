Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,497.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.