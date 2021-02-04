Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 164,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.