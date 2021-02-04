Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

